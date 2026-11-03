Fake calls, malicious links cost Ferozepur residents lakhs

Cyber fraud cases are on the rise in this border region, with several residents, who are not so tech-savvy, ending up losing lakhs of rupees to fraudsters over the past few months.

The methods used by fraudsters varied from sending malicious links disguised as invitation cards to impersonating bank employees and acquaintances. In some cases, victims were persuaded to transfer money on false pretexts, while in others, amounts were allegedly debited from their bank accounts after they shared information through links.

Advertisement

In September, four such cyber fraud cases were reported. In the first case, Dimpy Vassan, a resident of the Cantonment area, lost Rs 1.61 lakh after opening an invitation link received from an unknown mobile number. In another case, Rajinder Kaur Brar, a resident of the city area, was duped of Rs 4.96 lakh by a caller who claimed to be a relative’s acquaintance stranded in India without Indian currency after being penalised by the Customs Department.

Advertisement

In another case, Pankaj Kapoor, another resident of the city area, lost Rs 3.72 lakh after his mobile phone got switched off and he later found that the amount had been fraudulently transferred from his account. In fourth case, an amount of Rs 1.05 lakh was fraudulently transferred from the account of Ravinder Kumar, a Cantonment resident. FIRs were registered in all the cases at the Cyber Crime Police Station.

Earlier, in August, two residents were allegedly cheated out of Rs 2.5 lakh. Kulbir Singh, a resident of Bazidpur village in the Kulgarhi block, received a call from a person posing as a policeman. The caller claimed that Kulbir’s brother had been arrested after a video surfaced, showing him brandishing a weapon and demanded Rs 5.5 lakh for securing his release. Believing the caller, Kulbir said, he paid Rs 1 lakh to the caller. Later, when he contacted his brother, it was discovered that the claim was false. An FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station.

Advertisement

In the other case, Anil Kumar, a city resident, allegedly lost Rs 1.5 lakh after a caller posing as bank employee told him that he was eligible for credit card reward points. The caller sent him a link and asked him to enter his details, following which the amount was debited from his account. An FIR was registered at the City Police Station.

These cases are part of a wider pattern of cyber fraud incidents being reported in the region. Similarly, Rs 2.50 lakh was transferred from a woman’s account in a deceitful manner, while another resident Tarsem Singh was allegedly duped of Rs 23.12 lakh earlier this year.

SSP Bhupinder Singh said the police were investigating the cases and in many cases the accused have been traced. He appealed to residents to remain alert and avoid clicking on links received from unknown numbers or sharing OTPs and other banking details with unknown callers.

The SSP said regular awareness drives were also carried out to sensitise people to remain cautious about such cybercrimes.