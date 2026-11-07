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Home / Bathinda / Faridkot jail inmates turn artisans for Diwali, put festive goods on sale

Faridkot jail inmates turn artisans for Diwali, put festive goods on sale

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 04:05 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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People shop for items made by jail inmates in Faridkot on Friday.
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In a unique skill-building and rehabilitation initiative, inmates of the Central Jail, Faridkot, have crafted a wide range of festive items and traditional sweets to celebrate the festival of lights.

To help inmates showcase their craftsmanship, the jail administration has set up special exhibition-cum-sale stalls in the local market. Jail Superintendent Iqbal Singh Dhaliwal said the stalls would remain operational from November 5 to 7 outside the District Court Complex and the District Treasury Office in Faridkot.

Items on display include handcrafted candles, traditional clay diyas, decorative flower bouquets, assorted festive decorations and fresh sweets. The stalls have been receiving an encouraging response from local shoppers. Besides being handmade and of good quality, the items are being offered at prices significantly lower than the prevailing market rates, said Mandeep Kaur, an official at Faridkot Jail who is supervising the sale.

Of the 2,900 prisoners lodged in Faridkot Modern Jail, around 155 are women. Female inmates have also participated actively in preparing the decorative items.

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Mandeep Kaur said the initiative was conceived to engage inmates in constructive activities. She highlighted that, besides helping them develop vocational skills and earn income, productive work also supported their mental health and overall well-being.

Dhaliwal said 40 per cent of the net profits generated from the sale would be distributed among the inmates who had crafted the items. The financial share aims to boost their morale, foster self-reliance and provide them with financial support to help their families during the festive season.

The jail administration has appealed to local residents and visitors to visit the stalls, purchase the handcrafted items and encourage the inmates’ efforts.

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