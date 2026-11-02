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Home / Bathinda / Faridkot MLA’s ommission from AAP list sparks buzz, Sekhon meets Sisodia

Faridkot MLA’s ommission from AAP list sparks buzz, Sekhon meets Sisodia

Says he discussed constituency’s development; observers see a bid to signal access to party’s top brass

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Balwant Garg
Faridkot, Updated At : 05:45 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Faridkot MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon with Manish Sisodia, AAP’s Punjab in-charge and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi.
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A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced several candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, the omission of Faridkot MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon’s name from the list triggered speculation in political circles across the district. On Saturday, Sekhon sought to quell the rumours by sharing a photograph of his meeting with senior party leader Manish Sisodia.

The list released on Friday included the sitting MLAs from two of Faridkot district’s three Assembly constituencies — Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura and Amolak Singh from the reserved Jaito seat. However, the party did not announce the candidature of Sekhon, who represents the Faridkot constituency, prompting discussions about his political future.

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Sekhon later posted details of his meeting with Sisodia, AAP’s Punjab in-charge and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi. According to Sekhon, the two discussed strengthening the party, Punjab’s development and issues related to the Faridkot constituency. He said the meeting focused on developmental matters concerning the constituency.

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Political observers, however, view the timing of the disclosure as significant. They believe publicising the meeting a day after the candidate list was released was intended to signal Sekhon’s continued access to the party’s top leadership and to dispel any doubts about his standing within the party. Neither AAP nor Sekhon has indicated when the candidate for the Faridkot seat will be announced.

The party has not explained why the Faridkot constituency was left out while candidates for the district’s other two Assembly seats were declared.

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