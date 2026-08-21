Faridkot, Moga wear deserted look as Punjab bandh evokes near-total shutdown

Faridkot and Moga districts observed a near-total shutdown on Friday in response to the state-wide Punjab bandh call given by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, demanding the release of Bandi Singhs — Sikh prisoners who continue to remain in jail despite having completed their sentences — and to protest the police action against marchers at the Chandigarh-Mohali border on August 15.

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The seven-hour bandh, observed from 7 am to 2 pm, was supported by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), various Shiromani Akali Dal factions and several farmer unions.

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Commercial establishments across urban and rural belts of both districts remained shut, while vehicular movement on roads stayed exceptionally thin. Most fuel stations also remained shut in support of the bandh.

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Following directions from the state government, government schools in both districts remained open. However, attendance in urban government schools was considerably lower, while rural schools reported near-normal attendance. Private schools and other educational institutions remained shut as a precautionary measure.

Authorities said the bandh passed off peacefully, with no untoward incident or clash reported from any part of the region. Organisers maintained that the shutdown was voluntary and that traders and business owners were not coerced into closing their establishments.

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Essential services, including hospitals, medical shops, ambulances, milk and vegetable supplies, and fire brigades, remained exempt from the bandh. Commuters headed to airports, weddings, funerals, or for urgent medical needs were also allowed free passage.