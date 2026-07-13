DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Faridkot MP Sarabjeet Khalsa announces Rs 1 crore grant for Jaswant Khalra memorial

Faridkot MP Sarabjeet Khalsa announces Rs 1 crore grant for Jaswant Khalra memorial

Urges Punjab govt to allocate land at Harike Pattan, known to be the place where the late human rights activist's body was disposed of

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 03:51 PM Jul 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MP Amritpal's father Tarsem Singh and Faridkot MP Sarabjeet Khalsa. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh
Advertisement

Amid the ongoing controversy over ‘Satluj’, based on the life of late human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) leader and Faridkot MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa has announced a grant of Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD funds for the construction of a memorial dedicated to Khalra.

Advertisement

It will be put up at a site near the Sutlej river at Harike Pattan, which is widely believed to be where Khalra’s body was disposed of.

Advertisement

In a Facebook post, Khalsa made the announcement, while also stating that MPLAD funds cannot be utilised on privately owned land.

Advertisement

He urged the state government to allocate government land at Harike Pattan at the earliest, to facilitate the memorial’s construction.

Since Khalsa was unavailable for comment over phone, the party’s Faridkot district president Daler Singh Doad, a close aide of the MP, said, “MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa has announced that he will give Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD funds for the construction of a memorial to Jaswant Singh Khalra at the site where he was killed. The funds can be released only if the state government provides land for this purpose. The amount can be disbursed in two years, in two instalments of Rs 50 lakh each. The initiative is aimed at honouring Khalra’s legacy.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, speaking over phone, Tarsem Singh Khalsa, father of incarcerated Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, said, “MP Khalsa has offered the grant for the memorial, however, if the state government does not provide land for this purpose, our party will try to construct the memorial on nearby available land.”

He further said that a statue of Jaswant Singh Khalra already stands at his native village Khalra in Tarn Taran district.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts