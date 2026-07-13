Faridkot MP Sarabjeet Khalsa announces Rs 1 crore grant for Jaswant Khalra memorial

Amid the ongoing controversy over ‘Satluj’, based on the life of late human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) leader and Faridkot MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa has announced a grant of Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD funds for the construction of a memorial dedicated to Khalra.

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It will be put up at a site near the Sutlej river at Harike Pattan, which is widely believed to be where Khalra’s body was disposed of.

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In a Facebook post, Khalsa made the announcement, while also stating that MPLAD funds cannot be utilised on privately owned land.

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He urged the state government to allocate government land at Harike Pattan at the earliest, to facilitate the memorial’s construction.

Since Khalsa was unavailable for comment over phone, the party’s Faridkot district president Daler Singh Doad, a close aide of the MP, said, “MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa has announced that he will give Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD funds for the construction of a memorial to Jaswant Singh Khalra at the site where he was killed. The funds can be released only if the state government provides land for this purpose. The amount can be disbursed in two years, in two instalments of Rs 50 lakh each. The initiative is aimed at honouring Khalra’s legacy.”

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Meanwhile, speaking over phone, Tarsem Singh Khalsa, father of incarcerated Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, said, “MP Khalsa has offered the grant for the memorial, however, if the state government does not provide land for this purpose, our party will try to construct the memorial on nearby available land.”

He further said that a statue of Jaswant Singh Khalra already stands at his native village Khalra in Tarn Taran district.