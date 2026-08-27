Faridkot police arrest 2 men for demanding extortion money
SSP Gurbaksh Bains says the 2 have been identified as Jasandeep Singh, a resident of Ferozepur, and Bhinda Gill
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The Faridkot police have arrested two men for demanding Rs 50 lakh in extortion money.
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SSP Gurbaksh Bains said the two have been identified as Jasandeep Singh, a resident of Ferozepur, and Bhinda Gill.
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Ramandeep Singh, 26, a resident of Aulakh village in Faridkot, had complained to the police that on the night of August 16, he received a phone call demanding money. The caller allegedly threatened to kill him and his family.
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A police team was formed under Kotkapura DSP Sanjeev Kumar.
The two will be produced before the court to seek remand.
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