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Home / Bathinda / Faridkot police book six farmers for burning stubble

Faridkot police book six farmers for burning stubble

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Balwant Garg
Faridkot, Updated At : 04:52 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Intensifying its crackdown on stubble burning, the Faridkot police have registered cases against six farmers for setting paddy residue on fire in various parts of the district on Monday.

With harvesting operations in full swing, local authorities have adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward farm fires, utilising satellite monitoring data and ground intelligence.

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The police have booked farmers from Pehluwala, Jhotiwala, Fidde Kalan, Dhab Sher Singh Wala, Hardialeana and Nathalwala under Section 223 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Besides, the district police and the Agriculture Department have ramped up grassroots outreach efforts, persuading farmers not to burn stubble. SHOs and police post in-charges are collaborating with civil administration officers to conduct awareness meetings and seminars in villages.

On Monday, awareness sessions were held at Romana Ajit Singh, Pakka, Arayianwala, Pipple, Bargari, Matta, Maur and Dod villages.

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