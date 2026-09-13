Faridkot resident loses Rs 14 lakh to fraudster posing as US-based nephew

A Faridkot resident was allegedly cheated of Rs 14.10 lakh by a fraudster who posed as his nephew living in the US, police said.

According to the victim, Lal Chand, a resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, he received a phone call from an unknown international number.

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The caller identified himself as the victim’s nephew, Pawan Kumar, living in the United States, and claimed he urgently needed to transfer a large sum of money into an Indian bank account. Trusting the caller, the victim shared his bank account details.

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Shortly after, the fraudster sent a fake transaction receipt of Rs 18,00,550 via WhatsApp, claiming that the money had been successfully deposited in Lal Chand’s account.

The scammer then coaxed the victim into transferring funds to multiple given accounts under the guise of clearance fees and processing charges for the Rs 18 lakh. Believing the fake receipt to be authentic, the victim transferred a total of Rs 14.10 lakh in multiple transactions.

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The fraud came to light when the victim checked his account balance and found no incoming money. Realising he had been duped, he reported the matter to the cyber police.

The local police have registered a case against the unknown fraudster under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Officials said further investigation is underway to trace the bank accounts used in the scam and identify the accused.