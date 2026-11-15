Faridkot residents stop Kotkapura garbage vehicles amid dumping row

A long-simmering dispute over solid waste between the adjoining towns of Faridkot and Kotkapura boiled over on Saturday when residents and members of several organisations in Faridkot stopped about 20 garbage vehicles of the Kotkapura Municipal Council from unloading garbage at a dump site on the Faridkot-Kotkapura Road.

Raising slogans against the civic authorities, state government and Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, who is also the Kotkapura MLA, the protesters said they would not lift the blockade until a strict action was taken and cross-border dumping of garbage was stopped permanently. They warned of intensifying the agitation if the district administration failed to demarcate a dedicated dumping ground at the earliest. Police and administrative officials reached the spot to pacify the crowd.

Sandhwan also arrived and urged the protesters not to obstruct the unloading of garbage. He said garbage was a common problem and the two towns could not be separated on this issue. The state government, he added, was working on a permanent and practical solution for garbage disposal in every town, and the two sides should cooperate in the meantime. The protesters, however, refused to relent and did not allow the vehicles to unload the garbage.

District BJP president Sunny Brar, who sat on the dharna along with the protesters, alleged that the Kotkapura council was not making proper use of funds received under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and was dumping waste in the Faridkot area as a cheap and easy means of disposal.

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This, he said, had made life difficult for people living in surrounding residential areas.

Residents of both towns claimed neither had an earmarked landfill site, and waste was being dumped into each other’s territory. This had led to growing piles, foul smell and health hazards in border areas, they added.

The protesters accused the civic bodies of letting garbage pile up along a kilometre of the approach road to its registered dumping site beside the Sem nala.

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Shankar Sharma of the Jal Jeevan Bachao Morcha and farmer leader Sharanjit Singh Sra, who were leading the protesters, alleged that fires lit at the dumping site had spread to surrounding scrubland, killing wildlife and damaging standing crops in nearby fields. They further alleged that garbage brought from Kotkapura was being dumped and burnt on the site. Demanding that the road be cleared, burning stopped and modern disposal methods adopted, they said they would not accept a new dumping site along the road.

Functionaries of the two municipal councils pointed to a financial crisis. “We have reached a breaking point,” said a senior functionary, adding that there was no money even for fuel for garbage vehicles or to pay sanitation workers. Petrol pump operators and contractors, too, had stopped extending credit until dues were cleared, he added.