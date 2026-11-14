Faridkot suspense: AAP yet to name candidate, poster war erupts among ticket aspirants

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared candidates for 71 of Punjab’s 117 Assembly seats ahead of the 2027 elections, but Faridkot remains conspicuously blank. Streets, traffic intersections and electric poles are now plastered with hoardings and posters of rival ticket aspirants, each trying to show his strength to the party high command and to voters.

The party’s first list named 40 candidates and the second, released yesterday, 31 more. Of the seats in the two neighbouring districts of Faridkot and Moga, Faridkot is the one where the party has yet to take a call, according to local party circles. Kotkapura and Jaitu in Faridkot district have already been covered. The omission has fuelled speculation over the political future of sitting MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon. Party sources said a survey has been conducted to shortlist candidates, prompting the leadership to consider a fresh face for Faridkot. The party has not confirmed this. The delay, spanning two lists, has also kept alive the possibility that he may still be renominated.

Sekhon, for his part, has sought to signal that he remains in the leadership’s good books. Days after he was left out of the first list, he met Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia and posted photographs of the meeting on social media, saying he had discussed the constituency’s development.

Political observers read the post as an attempt to show continued access to the party’s top brass and quell speculation about his candidature.

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Besides Sekhon, the aspirants include Gurtej Singh Khosa, Chairman of the District Planning Committee and AAP district president; Improvement Trust chairman Gagandeep Singh Dhaliwal; Information Commissioner Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal and social worker Arsh Sachar. With three of them holding government-appointed chairperson posts, the contest is also seen as a test of how the party balances organisational loyalty against electoral calculations.

Sekhon lost the seat in 2017 to Congress’ Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, then won it in 2022 with 53,484 votes, ahead of Akali Dal’s Parambans Singh Romana (36,687) and Dhillon (33,255).

The poster race has become the most visible sign of friction in the local unit. Neither the central leadership nor the state unit has indicated when the Faridkot candidate will be announced, leaving the party to balance consensus-building against the risk of factionalism.