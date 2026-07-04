Faridkot turns into open dumping ground as sanitation strike enters 15th day

The administrative divisional headquarters of Faridkot has transformed into a massive, overflowing garbage dump as the indefinite strike by contractual sanitation workers (safai sewaks) entered its 15th day, with no resolution in sight.

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Heaps of rotting, uncollected waste have piled up at every nook and corner of this former princely estate, turning public spaces, residential colonies, marketplaces and main roads into severely contaminated zones.

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The crisis took a turn for the worse following a heavy downpour. The rain has saturated the exposed waste, causing it to emit an unbearable, toxic stench that has made daily life miserable for residents.

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The ongoing deadlock has brought the town’s civic infrastructure to its knees. Just days prior, residents near Amar Palace were driven to set fire to a massive garbage dump out of sheer frustration over the non-clearance of waste.

Now, with monsoon on the doorstep and the sewerage system already choking due to plastic bags and sludge, citizens are expressing deep anger at the complete apathy of the local administration and Municipal Committee (MC) authorities, who remain mute spectators.

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“The administration is leaving no stone unturned in pushing the residents of Faridkot toward a major health epidemic,” lamented a local resident. “With the monsoon knocking on our doors and sewage overflowing, the ruling government is seemingly too preoccupied with its own political survival to care about the suffering of ordinary people, alleged the residents.”

Health Department officials warn that combination of stagnant rainwater and festering garbage heaps has created breeding grounds for mosquitoes. If the impasse is not broken immediately, the city faces a severe threat of a surge in vector-borne and water-borne diseases.

Stray cattle foraging through the rotting heaps continue to spill onto the main thoroughfares, obstructing traffic and causing a rise in roadside accidents.

Around 450 contractual sanitation workers went on strike on June 20, demanding the immediate release of their pending salaries for the last two months. The workers have escalated their agitation by locking the gates of the Municipal Committee office, blocking entry for administrative staff. The striking employees state that they have been pushed to the brink of starvation, with local shopkeepers refusing them further credit for daily essentials.

The local MC claims a severe lack of resources due to delayed VAT devolution funds from the state government. As the state administration and the local civic body pass the buck, the town of Faridkot continues to suffocate under its own waste, leaving citizens to navigate a rapidly worsening humanitarian and health crisis.