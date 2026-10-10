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Home / Bathinda / Faridkot woman held for alleged spying for Pakistan’s ISI; 2 Army personnel named in FIR

Faridkot woman held for alleged spying for Pakistan’s ISI; 2 Army personnel named in FIR

Police allege sensitive military information was routed through woman to Pakistani handlers; probe under way to ascertain possible security breach

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 06:00 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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The Counter Intelligence Wing of the Punjab Police has arrested a woman in Faridkot for allegedly passing sensitive defence information to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Pakistani military. File
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The Counter Intelligence Wing of the Punjab Police has arrested a woman in Faridkot for allegedly passing sensitive defence information to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Pakistani military.

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Two Indian Army personnel currently deployed along the India-China border have also been named as co-accused in the case.

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A case has been registered under Sections 3 and 4 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, at the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) police station.

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The arrested woman has been identified as Gurnoor Sidhu, a resident of Harindra Nagar, according to police sources. Investigators suspect that she had used forged identity documents to establish her residence in Faridkot, though she originally belongs to Ferozepur.

The two Army personnel named in the FIR have been identified as Dilpreet Singh, a resident of Khukhrana village in Moga district, and Rajbir Singh, a resident of Rasulpur village in Tarn Taran district.

According to police sources, intelligence inputs suggested that the three had allegedly formed a network linked to the ISI and the Pakistani military.

The police suspect that Dilpreet Singh and Rajbir Singh used their military postings to access sensitive information, including details of military sectors, cantonments and operational layouts.

The information was allegedly passed on to Sidhu, who is suspected of acting as an intermediary and transmitting it to handlers across the border through mobile phones, a tablet and encrypted internet communications.

Acting on the intelligence inputs, a police team conducted a raid and arrested Sidhu. She has been remanded in police custody for questioning as investigators seek to establish the nature and extent of the alleged information leak and identify other possible links in the network.

Security agencies in Faridkot have also initiated a parallel inquiry to determine whether any sensitive information relating to the local military station was compromised.

The allegations are under investigation, and the role of the accused will be established through the ongoing probe.

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