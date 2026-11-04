Farm fires rage in Moga, Faridkot

Smog hangs over large parts of Moga and Faridkot districts as farm fires light up the horizon at dusk, but the official record of stubble burning in the two districts remains modest. Moga has registered 23 incidents between September 15 and November 2, while Faridkot recorded 49, according to official figures.

In Moga, the gap between the official number of cases and the situation on the ground has raised questions over monitoring and enforcement.

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Dozens of farmers set their fields on fire in a single day in Moga and nearby villages, with many of them leaving soon after lighting them. By 5 pm, the sky darkened as the smoke grew dense, and the toxic fumes made it difficult to breathe, villagers said, adding that the situation had persisted for the past few days. Evening fires have been spotted in Selina, Nidhanwala, Sadasinghwala, Khosa Randhir, Kot Ise Khan, Fatehgarh Korotana, Dhalleke, Lohara and Janer villages in Moga.

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Some farmers are allegedly setting their fields afire late in the day to avoid detection by satellites monitoring fire incidents.

Police, agriculture and civil officers in both districts have been visiting villages to counsel farmers against burning crop residue.

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Residents, however, said no major action had so far been taken against violators. Despite 49 farm fire incidents being officially recorded in Faridkot, only six farmers have been booked for violating the prohibitory orders.

State-level figures for November 2 show 98 incidents across Punjab, including two in Moga and one in Faridkot. The number of stubble-burning cases varies widely across districts this paddy season. Tarn Taran leads with 489 cases, followed by Ferozepur (193), Amritsar (192), Gurdaspur (100), Kapurthala (99), Sangrur (76), Bathinda (68) and Patiala (54). Hoshiarpur has reported one case, Rupnagar three and SBS Nagar four.

The figures were much higher during the post-wheat harvest period in the two districts. Between April 1 and May 31, Punjab recorded 9,806 incidents, including 756 in Moga and 375 in Faridkot.