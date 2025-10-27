DT
Farmer dies during scuffle at Muktsar grain market

Farmer dies during scuffle at Muktsar grain market

The deceased has been identified as Baldev Singh of Phullukhera village in the Lambi Assembly segment

Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 08:53 AM Oct 27, 2025 IST
Family members of the deceased at Malout Civil Hospital, Muktsar district.
A 70-year-old farmer died after being allegedly pushed to the ground during a scuffle over unloading paddy at a grain market in Phullukhera village here on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Baldev Singh, a resident of Phullukhera village in the Lambi Assembly segment.

According to the statement given to the police by his son Kulvir Singh, Baldev, Kulvir and another son, Lakhvir, had brought two trolleys loaded with paddy to the village grain market around 8 am. While they were preparing to unload the crop, Swaran Singh and his nephew Sukhvir, also residents of Phullukhera, arrived with their tractor-trolley and allegedly attempted to unload their paddy at the same spot.

When Kulvir objected, Swaran allegedly started abusing him, while Sukhvir caught hold of him and began pushing. Baldev intervened to pacify the situation, but Swaran allegedly pushed him forcefully, causing him to fall and sustain internal injuries.

Baldev became unconscious and was rushed to the Malout Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Following the complaint, the Lambi police have registered a case under Sections 105 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Swaran and Sukhvir. The investigation is underway.

