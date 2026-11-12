Farmers block Ferozepur-Ludhiana road over halt in paddy procurement

Enraged over the suspension of paddy procurement at mandis for the past week, several farmers and arhtiyas (commission agents) staged a protest on the bridge near Pyareana village on the Ferozepur-Ludhiana road on Wednesday afternoon and raised slogans against the state government.

The protesters also scattered paddy on the bridge and warned that their agitation would continue until procurement of their crop resumed. The protest began at 10 am and was called off at 2.30 pm following assurances from officials.

Notably, the same bridge had hit national headlines on January 5, 2022, when protesting farmers had stopped Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy at the spot.

One of the protesters, Iqbal Singh, said that while the government had been claiming that farmers’ produce would be procured within 24 hours, procurement agencies had stopped purchasing paddy at mandis on October 3.

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“As a result, farmers, arhtiyas and labourers have been forced to spend sleepless nights at the mandis,” he said, adding that most farmers had to celebrate Diwali at the mandis.

Blaming the state government’s policies for the prevailing situation, he said farmers were facing immense hardship and that the government was directly responsible for their plight.

Commission agent Rakesh Singla said the week-long suspension of procurement had created serious problems as paddy stocks had piled up in the mandis, leaving farmers distressed.

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As soon as the matter was reported, officials from the Food and Supplies Department and procurement agencies reached the spot and assured the protesters that their concerns would be addressed soon. Following the assurance, the dharna was called off.

The protest caused considerable inconvenience to commuters as the police diverted traffic to one side of the road to regulate vehicular movement.

Despite repeated attempts, District Food and Supplies Controller Vandana Kamboj could not be contacted for her comments.