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Home / Bathinda / Farmers detained during CM’s visit to Abohar

Farmers detained during CM’s visit to Abohar

Wanted to bring the issue of the alleged exploitation to the Chief Minister’s notice and had sought a few minutes to apprise him of their grievances

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Fazilka, Updated At : 05:38 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Farmers being taken to police station in a bus after they were taken into custody in Abohar.
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Farmers were taken into custody on Sunday while on their way to the venue of a programme where they planned to stage a protest during Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit to Abohar to release the next instalment of the Mawan-Dhiyan Satkar Yojna.

Gunwant Singh Sandhu, general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Khosa), Punjab, alleged that the state government was trying to suppress the voice of farmers.

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He claimed that deductions ranging from 5 kg to 8 kg per quintal were being imposed on farmers during paddy procurement in grain markets on the pretext of high moisture content and quality-related issues. He further alleged that farmers were being exploited in grain markets, with government officials allegedly acting in collusion with private traders and some rice millers.

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Sandhu said the farmers wanted to bring the issue of the alleged exploitation to the Chief Minister’s notice and had sought a few minutes to apprise him of their grievances. However, instead of being given an opportunity to meet him, they were taken into custody.

He added that the farmers were taken to City Police Station-1 in Abohar to prevent them from reaching the programme venue and meeting the Chief Minister.

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