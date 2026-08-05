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Home / Bathinda / Farmers launch indefinite protest outside Punjab Assembly Speaker’s house in Faridkot

Farmers launch indefinite protest outside Punjab Assembly Speaker’s house in Faridkot

The agitated farmers are still awaiting compensation for the damage sustained during the Shambhu and Khanauri borders standoffs

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 06:32 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Farmers launch an indefinite strike outside Kultar Singh Sandhwan house in Faridkot
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Demanding long-pending compensation and fulfilment of key demands, farmers in Faridkot launched an indefinite protest (Pakka Morcha) outside the residence of Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

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The protesting farmers stated that they are still awaiting compensation for the extensive damage sustained during the agitations at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

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They also expressed frustration over the state government’s inaction despite repeated assurances.

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​Protesters declared that the Pakka Morcha will continue outside the Speaker’s residence until all their demands are formally addressed and resolved.

Agitated, they highlighted that victims and affected families from the Shambhu and Khanauri border standoffs have been left without financial support or compensation for their physical and material losses.

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By targeting the official residence of a key public representative, farmer unions are increasing political pressure on the ruling administration to clear pending dues and honour prior commitments.

​Organisers reaffirmed that they are fully prepared for a long haul, warning that no temporary assurances will satisfy them this time without concrete action on the ground.

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