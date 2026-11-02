Farmers on way to CM’s event venue detained

Farmers were taken into custody on Sunday while they were heading to the venue of a programme in Abohar where Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was to release the next instalment of the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana.

Gunwant Singh Sandhu, general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Khosa), Punjab, alleged that the state government was trying to suppress the voice of farmers. He claimed that deductions ranging from 5 kg to 8 kg per quintal were being imposed on farmers during paddy procurement in grain markets on the pretext of high moisture content and quality-related issues.

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He further alleged that farmers were being exploited in grain markets, with government officials allegedly acting in collusion with private traders and some rice millers. Sandhu said the farmers wanted to bring the issue of the alleged exploitation to the Chief Minister’s notice. He added that the farmers were detained and taken to the City Police Station-1 in Abohar to prevent them from reaching the programme venue and meeting the Chief Minister.