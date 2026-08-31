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Home / Bathinda / Farmers protest drone survey for GIS-based master plan in Bathinda's Maur

Farmers protest drone survey for GIS-based master plan in Bathinda's Maur

Demand action against officials who conducted the survey

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 07:26 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Farmers and residents from several villages lodge a protest outside the SDM office at Maur in Bathinda district on Monday.
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A large number of farmers and residents from several villages on Monday lodged a protest outside the SDM office at Maur against a drone survey conducted for the preparation of a Geographic Information System (GIS)-based master plan.

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The protesters demanded action against the officials who conducted the survey and gave the administration 15 days to take action.

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Notably, Sandeep Kumar, Senior Town Planner, Bathinda, has already said that the government had stopped the drone survey and that no drone was currently being used for survey work anywhere in Bathinda district, either during the day or at night.

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The protesters first gathered at the grain market and thereafter took out a protest march, alleging that the government and big corporate houses were trying to acquire farmers’ land in the name of master plans and land pooling.

Later, the SDM, accompanied by officials concerned, reached the protest site and assured the protesters that the survey had been stopped. The officials also asked farmers to submit written complaints if any damage had been caused to their fields during the survey, assuring them that appropriate action would be taken.

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Following the assurance, the protesters dispersed and announced that if their demands were not addressed, a major protest would be held at Maur on September 25.

 

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