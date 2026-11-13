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Home / Bathinda / Farmers protest in Abohar over stalled paddy procurement

Farmers protest in Abohar over stalled paddy procurement

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Fazilka, Updated At : 04:20 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Farmers on Thursday blocked the main gate of the Market Committee office in Abohar by parking tractor-trailers there and staged a dharna to protest against the failure of government agencies to procure their PR variety of paddy.

Farmer Kaur Singh alleged that he had unloaded his paddy at the grain market around 10 days ago, but it was yet to be procured by government agencies. The protesters also alleged that some officials were demanding deductions from the Minimum Support Price for purchasing their produce.

Another farmer, Sona Singh Sandhu, said the halt in procurement had left farmers at the mercy of private traders, who were looking to exploit the situation. The protesters raised slogans against the government and accused it of betraying the farming community.

According to an estimate, more than one lakh bags of paddy, each weighing 37.5 kg, were lying in the market awaiting procurement.

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Amandeep Singh Kang, Secretary of the Market Committee, said the government-set target for procurement had already been achieved. He added that a proposal seeking permission to procure additional quantities had been sent to the authorities concerned.

Meanwhile, farmers in Fazilka have also alleged that the PR variety of paddy is being purchased at Rs 200 to Rs 300 per quintal below the MSP of Rs 2,461. They said that, in the absence of government procurement, private traders were offering only Rs 2,100 to Rs 2,200 per quintal.

The farmers have demanded the immediate resumption of government procurement to ensure that their remaining stocks are purchased at the MSP and they are not forced to sell their produce at lower rates to private traders.

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