Farmers protest in Bathinda, demand action against SSP over alleged excesses

Farmers and farm labourers, including women, staged a protest rally called “Sanjhi Lok Lalkar” at PUDA Ground on Power House Road, Bathinda, demanding action against police officials for alleged excesses during demonstrations on February 6 and 18. Nearly 50 unions joined the protest, which was organised by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan).

Advertisement

The protesters, holding placards, demanded registration of cases against police officials, including SSP Jyoti Yadav, removal of protest restrictions, compensation for injured farmers, and withdrawal of cases against farmers. They also raised concerns about the US trade deal, electricity amendment bill, and scrapping of MGNREGA.

Advertisement

Some placards read: “Register a case against Bathinda SSP Jyoti Yadav”, “Stop fake encounters in Punjab” and “Stop restricting the right to protest”.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, BKU (Dakaunda) president Manjit Singh Dhaner announced that a major gathering of farmer unions would be held at Barnala on March 10.

BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said, “The SSP ordered the use of tear gas shells at farmers’ residences despite being told that such action was unjustified. We will continue our agitation and remain in the field until justice is delivered.”

Advertisement

The protest march ended at Hanuman Chowk, with injured farmers Charanjit Singh Mari and Perneet Singh Jeond present on stage.