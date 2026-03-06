DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Farmers protest in Bathinda, demand action against SSP over alleged excesses

Farmers protest in Bathinda, demand action against SSP over alleged excesses

The SSP ordered the use of tear gas shells at farmers’ residences despite being told that such action was unjustified, said BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) president

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 07:29 PM Mar 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan addresses the gathering during the “Sanjhi Lok Lalkar” protest rally in Bathinda on Friday.
Advertisement

Farmers and farm labourers, including women, staged a protest rally called “Sanjhi Lok Lalkar” at PUDA Ground on Power House Road, Bathinda, demanding action against police officials for alleged excesses during demonstrations on February 6 and 18. Nearly 50 unions joined the protest, which was organised by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan).

Advertisement

The protesters, holding placards, demanded registration of cases against police officials, including SSP Jyoti Yadav, removal of protest restrictions, compensation for injured farmers, and withdrawal of cases against farmers. They also raised concerns about the US trade deal, electricity amendment bill, and scrapping of MGNREGA.

Advertisement

Some placards read: “Register a case against Bathinda SSP Jyoti Yadav”, “Stop fake encounters in Punjab” and “Stop restricting the right to protest”.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, BKU (Dakaunda) president Manjit Singh Dhaner announced that a major gathering of farmer unions would be held at Barnala on March 10.

BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said, “The SSP ordered the use of tear gas shells at farmers’ residences despite being told that such action was unjustified. We will continue our agitation and remain in the field until justice is delivered.”

Advertisement

The protest march ended at Hanuman Chowk, with injured farmers Charanjit Singh Mari and Perneet Singh Jeond present on stage.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts