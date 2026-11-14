Farmer’s son secures place among world’s top 2% scientists

From Aitiana village in the Raikot area of Punjab to the global scientific arena, Prof Zora Singh, an alumnus of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has earned international recognition by securing a place among the world’s top 2 per cent of scientists in the prestigious Stanford University–Elsevier Global Ranking 2026.

A son of a farmer, Singh completed his MSc and PhD from PAU before moving to Australia nearly 35 years ago. He has since worked at several Australian universities and is currently associated with Edith Cowan University (ECU), Western Australia.

With over three decades of experience in horticultural research, Singh has made significant contributions to fruit production, post-harvest biology, fruit quality and supply chain management. His research portfolio comprises more than 460 scholarly outputs, including 193 refereed journal articles published over the past decade. His work has attracted over 12,000 citations, with an h-index of 60.

He has secured more than AUD 6 million in competitive research funding and supervised 36 PhD, 16 MSc, two MPhil and 19 Honours students.

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His research has resulted in several commercially adopted technologies aimed at reducing post-harvest losses, which currently account for 30 to 40 per cent of horticultural produce. He co-developed two patented ethylene antagonists to extend the shelf life of fresh produce. He also established controlled-atmosphere technology for mangoes, enabling their export by sea and reducing transportation costs by 75 per cent compared with air freight.

Other innovations include non-chemical disinfestation technology for bush tomatoes, management of chilling injury in sweet oranges and stone fruits, improved colour development in Pink Lady apples and extending the storage life of plums to facilitate sea exports.

He also pioneered gene-transfer technology in mango, producing the first transgenic mango plants.

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Singh is an elected Fellow of the World Academy of Sciences, the American Society for Horticultural Science, the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences and the Indian Academy of Horticultural Sciences.

His honours include the ISHS Outstanding Researcher Award in Postharvest Horticulture, the WA Innovator of the Year Award (2017) and a nomination for the Prime Minister’s Prize for Innovation (2018).

Reacting to the recognition, Zora Singh said it was an honour and reflected the collective efforts of his research collaborators, colleagues, students, industry partners and funding organisations.

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He said his research had always aimed at advancing scientific knowledge while delivering practical benefits to horticultural industries and communities. The recognition would further motivate him to work on challenges related to climate change, food security and sustainable agriculture.