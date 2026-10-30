All three major farmers’ forums — Samyukt Kisan Morcha, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) — along with employees, students, youngsters and religious organisations, on Friday formally extended their support to the action committee leading the ongoing protest seeking justice for slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota and 32-year-old marginal farmer Daljit Singh of Bhamme Kalan village. They announced that they would gherao the residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur on November 5.

They also warned the state government that if their demands, including the resignations of the Chief Minister and the DGP, the release of those detained or arrested on Tuesday, and the cancellation of cases registered against them, were not met, a bigger agitation programme would be announced. They also asked the state government to give written assurance on the fulfilment of their other demands.

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The committee also cancelled its earlier programme to gherao AAP MLAs on Saturday in view of the fresh announcement. It said shame letters had already been handed over to all ruling party MLAs or pasted outside their residences. Earlier in the day, representatives of nearly 100 organisations held a meeting with the action committee here. Among those who attended were Sarwan Singh Pandher and Bogh Singh Mansa.

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Meanwhile, the bodies of Jhota and Daljit remained at the Civil Hospital in Mansa and AIIMS, Bathinda, respectively. Jhota was shot dead on October 13, while Daljit was found dead under mysterious circumstances on October 27.

Jhota’s family has not given consent for the post-mortem, while Daljit’s post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday with the consent of his father, Jarnail Singh.

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However, Daljit’s family remains divided over his cremation. His wife, Paramjit Kaur, said the cremation would not take place until those detained or arrested while bringing the body to Mansa were released, the cases registered against them were cancelled, and action was taken in connection with the death caused by a drug overdose.

“We will move an application in the High Court if the police or administration forcibly conduct the post-mortem,” she said.

Meanwhile, Daljit’s father returned to his residence on Friday and appealed to the family to agree to the cremation and leave the protest site to return home.

“My family is calling me to the protest site in Mansa. Why should I go there? What is my work there? I will sit here and meet those who come to mourn the death. The cremation has to be performed one day. The police have arrested those responsible. There is no pressure on me,” Jarnail Singh said.

Jarnail’s sister also said that if Daljit’s mother and wife returned, they would perform the cremation immediately.

Sources said a meeting involving Jarnail Singh, village residents, police officers and AAP leaders was held at a police post today. Meanwhile, no fresh detentions or formal arrests of protesters were reported.

Earlier, gangster-turned-politician Lakhvir Singh Lakha Sidhana and Mohanjit Singh Sheron were produced before a court through video conferencing on Thursday in a case of attempt to murder registered on the complaint of Punjab Armed Police (PAP) personnel Kuldeep Singh. They were remanded in police custody for four days.

Dr Gurmail Singh, Senior Medical Officer, Mansa Civil Hospital, said, “A body can be preserved in cold storage for an extended period, but decomposition and tissue breakdown may continue despite refrigeration.”

A nodal officer had been appointed to monitor Jhota’s body regularly, and its condition was normal as of now, he said.

Jhota’s wife, Manpreet Kaur, late in the evening appealed to people to participate in large numbers in the protest outside the Chief Minister’s residence on November 5.

Meanwhile, the road near the main protest site at Tinkoni, close to the Deputy Commissioner’s residence here, was reopened to traffic on Friday.