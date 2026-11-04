Farmers urged not to burn stubble as smog thickens

With a thick blanket of smog engulfing the region, farmers are being urged to refrain from stubble burning.

In a video message, Punjabi singer Gulab Sidhu asked farmers to adopt environment-friendly practices. The Bathinda administration has stepped up its awareness campaign, while Barnala authorities have registered 11 FIRs against farmers for burning crop residue.

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Barnala Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh said red entries had been made in the land records of the 11 farmers and environmental compensation of Rs 55,000 had been imposed on them through challans.

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He said satellite monitoring led to detection of 82 suspected farm fire incidents, including 48 in the past 24 hours. Verification by patwaris found that no burning had taken place in some of these cases, while action in the remaining cases would be taken after reports were received.

The DC said nearly 5,300 machines were available in the district for stubble management. “This year’s plan envisages managing 42.25 per cent of the residue through in-situ methods and 57.75 per cent through ex-situ methods,” he said.

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He said under the Parali Protection Force, 52 overall in-charges, 14 cluster officers, 26 assistant cluster officers and 245 nodal officers had been deployed across villages to monitor the situation and sensitise farmers.

In Bathinda, Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman and SSP Suhail Qasim Mir visited Balloh village on Tuesday to encourage farmers to adopt eco-friendly practices for stubble management. They inspected the fields of farmer Gurlal Singh, who has been managing paddy residue on 60 acres without resorting to burning for the past two years.

Gurlal Singh told the officers that he had cleared his fields with the help of baler machines. The stubble was baled into bundles and transported to a storage dump in the village. Appreciating the initiative, the DC said Balloh village’s farmers had set an example for others.

The village has three storage dumps for stubble bundles, helping reduce transportation costs for baler operators and facilitating residue management.

Meanwhile, the SSP said teams of civil and police officers were visiting villages to spread awareness and prevent farm fires. He appealed to farmers to adopt in-situ and ex-situ methods of stubble management.

Bathinda has reported comparatively fewer farm fire incidents than last year. “During the corresponding period last year, as many as 140 farm fires had been reported, while this year the figure stands at 59,” said the DC.