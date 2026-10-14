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Home / Bathinda / Jhota's father appeals for Punjab bandh on October 15; demands CM, DGP resignations

Jhota's father appeals for Punjab bandh on October 15; demands CM, DGP resignations

Bhim Singh also appealed to the public to observe the bandh peacefully, clarifying that emergency services would be allowed to operate

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 06:49 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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District authorities demolish a portion of the house belonging to Ashwani Kumar, the medical store owner who fatally shot anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota on Tuesday in broad daylight in Mansa, Punjab, on Wednesday. Photo: PTI
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Bhim Singh, father of slain Parvinder Singh Jhota, on Tuesday evening called for Punjab bandh on October 15 from 6 am to 5 pm, appealing to people across the state to support the shutdown. The action committee formed to seek justice claimed that it had the support of various organisations and political parties as well.

Bhim put forward a series of demands, including the resignation of the Chief Minister and the DGP, and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder. He also demanded the dismissal of the district drug inspector, SSP, DSP and SHO concerned, fixation of responsibility and registration of FIRs against them. He further called for the immediate release of those detained during the day.

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Bhim also appealed to the public to observe the bandh peacefully, clarifying that emergency services would be allowed to operate. He said he would personally reach any location where people were stopped from participating in the bandh.

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Raising questions about the shooting incident, he demanded that details of whom the main accused, Ashwani, who allegedly killed Jhota, was calling at the time of the incident be made public.

Although the police and district administration were trying to hold talks with the protesters and the action committee formed by them, the protesters remained firm on their pre-decided programme.

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