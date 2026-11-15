Fazilka border farmers take up problems with BSF DGP

A deputation of farmers from the Fazilka border belt, led by social activist Karan Gilhotra, met the Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Delhi to apprise him of the problems being faced by farmers cultivating land along the international border.

The deputation highlighted the difficulties faced by farmers of several border villages, particularly Mohar Jamsher, Mohar Khiva, Mohar Sona and Bhiwani, and sought a resolution of their long-pending issues.

Mohar Jamsher village has a particularly difficult geographical location, being surrounded by Pakistan on three sides and the Sutlej river on the fourth.

Gilhotra said he had recently visited Mohar Jamsher and interacted with families whose agricultural land was situated beyond the barbed wire fence along the international border.

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The villagers expressed concern over the restrictions and the difficulties they faced in accessing their own fields. They said they felt as if they were living in bondage.