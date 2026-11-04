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Home / Bathinda / Fazilka healthcare system stretched thin, 6 of 9 SMO posts remain vacant

Fazilka healthcare system stretched thin, 6 of 9 SMO posts remain vacant

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Fazilka, Updated At : 05:18 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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The Civil Surgeons office in Fazilka.
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A large number of vacant programme officer posts in the Civil Surgeon’s office and nearly two-thirds of Senior Medical Officer (SMO) posts lying unfilled have left healthcare services in Fazilka district severely strained, raising questions about the state government’s claims of providing quality healthcare.

According to official information, six of the nine sanctioned SMO posts in the district are vacant. The SMO post at the District Hospital, Fazilka, has remained unfilled for over four years. The post of SMO at the 100-bedded Civil Hospital in Abohar, meanwhile, was filled recently after remaining vacant for a prolonged period.

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Ironically, instead of being posted at key hospitals, some SMO-rank officers have been deployed at Community Health Centres (CHCs) in Sito Guno and Ramsara villages in the Abohar subdivision.

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Meanwhile, the CHCs at Jalalabad, Dabwala Kalan, Khui Khera, Wahabwala and Jandwala Bhimeshah have been functioning without regular in-charges for years. No specialist doctor has been posted at any of these centres.

Healthcare services are being managed through ad hoc arrangements, with some SMO-rank officers handling multiple responsibilities, including the additional charge of programme officer posts.

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The situation at the Civil Surgeon’s office is equally alarming. At present, only Civil Surgeon Dr Kavita Singh and District Immunisation Officer (DIO) Dr Rinku Chawla are in position, with both burdened with overseeing multiple state and Central government health schemes.

Several key posts, including those of Assistant Civil Surgeon (ACS), District Family Welfare Officer (DFWO), Deputy Medical Commissioner (DMC), District Health Officer (DHO), District Dental Health Officer (DDHO) and District Epidemiologist, remain vacant, further compounding the crisis in the district’s healthcare system.

Sources said the local authorities had been bringing the vacancies to the notice of the authorities every month, but no action had been taken.

Former Health Minister and BJP leader Surjit Kumar Jyani alleged that the government’s health programmes existed only in advertisements.

Civil Surgeon Dr Kavita said reports on staffing positions were sent to the higher authorities at regular intervals. She added that the authorities were hopeful of some officers joining in the coming days.

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