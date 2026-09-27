​Female SHO, Home Guard jawan arrested for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe in Moga

​A team of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kot Ise Khan police station and her gunman, a Home Guard jawan, late Saturday night for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

The accused have been identified as Inspector Sunita Bawa and Home Guard jawan Guravtar Singh.

Advertisement

According to Vigilance Bureau officials, the Kot Ise Khan police had recently apprehended a resident of Khosa Randhir village in connection with a drug case. During the probe, Bawa allegedly threatened to implicate Rajwinder Singh, a resident of Noorpur Hakima village, in the drug trafficking case and demanded money to drop the matter.

Advertisement

Sources said the SHO had already allegedly taken Rs 50,000 from Rajwinder and was demanding an additional Rs 50,000. Rajwinder subsequently approached the Vigilance Bureau and lodged a complaint after refusing to pay the additional amount.

Following a preliminary inquiry, a Vigilance Bureau team led by Inspector Gagandeep Kaur of the Ferozepur Range laid a trap around 9 pm on Zira Road on Saturday.

Advertisement

The team allegedly caught Bawa and Guravtar accepting Rs 50,000 from the complainant in the presence of official witnesses.

A Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said Bawa was already under scrutiny following reports of bribery through her gunman.

A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is under way.