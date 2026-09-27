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Home / Bathinda / ​Female SHO, Home Guard jawan arrested for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe in Moga

​Female SHO, Home Guard jawan arrested for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe in Moga

Vigilance Bureau spokesperson says she was already under scrutiny following reports of bribery through her gunman

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 01:30 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Inspector Sunita Bawa
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​A team of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kot Ise Khan police station and her gunman, a Home Guard jawan, late Saturday night for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

The accused have been identified as Inspector Sunita Bawa and Home Guard jawan Guravtar Singh.

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According to Vigilance Bureau officials, the Kot Ise Khan police had recently apprehended a resident of Khosa Randhir village in connection with a drug case. During the probe, Bawa allegedly threatened to implicate Rajwinder Singh, a resident of Noorpur Hakima village, in the drug trafficking case and demanded money to drop the matter.

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Sources said the SHO had already allegedly taken Rs 50,000 from Rajwinder and was demanding an additional Rs 50,000. Rajwinder subsequently approached the Vigilance Bureau and lodged a complaint after refusing to pay the additional amount.

Following a preliminary inquiry, a Vigilance Bureau team led by Inspector Gagandeep Kaur of the Ferozepur Range laid a trap around 9 pm on Zira Road on Saturday.

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The team allegedly caught Bawa and Guravtar accepting Rs 50,000 from the complainant in the presence of official witnesses.

A Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said Bawa was already under scrutiny following reports of bribery through her gunman.

A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is under way.

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