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Home / Bathinda / Ferozepur civic body launches ‘Recycle and Reuse’ campaign ahead of Diwali

Ferozepur civic body launches ‘Recycle and Reuse’ campaign ahead of Diwali

Stalls to be set up in slum areas to distribute reusable items, says official

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Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, Updated At : 05:46 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Municipal Council officials during the ‘Recycle and Reuse’ campaign in Ferozepur.
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Discarded household items, including used clothes, old shoes, utensils, toys and other articles, collected during pre-Diwali cleaning are set to bring festive cheer to underprivileged families in this border district.

In an initiative to make Diwali cleaner and more environment-friendly, the Municipal Council (MC) has launched a ‘Recycle and Reuse’ campaign to collect, sort and distribute reusable household items among needy families.

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Sukhpal Singh, Sanitary Inspector, said more than 17 quintals of discarded items had been collected so far. The collection includes three quintals of old clothes, 4.5 quintals of plastic toys, five quintals of shoes and slippers, and 4.5 quintals of waste paper from old books.

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“After sorting and preparing the items for reuse, the council will set up stalls in slum areas before Diwali to distribute them among needy families,” Sukhpal said.

The city generates around 40 tonnes of waste daily on normal days, with the volume rising to nearly 60 tonnes during the Diwali season. The increase is attributed to households purchasing new furniture, utensils, clothes and other items while discarding their old belongings, adding to the MC’s waste management burden.

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Sukhpal said the campaign would serve a dual purpose by bringing happiness to needy families and reducing the volume of waste sent to dumping sites. The initiative would also promote recycling and reuse, encourage sustainability and help curb plastic waste.

Despite the additional workload during the festive season, the council has intensified its sanitation drive, carrying out special cleaning operations in two wards and one commercial area every day.

Officials said the initiative, launched in Ferozepur, had also inspired similar efforts in other municipalities across the state. With waste management emerging as a major challenge, the council is seeking the participation of all sections of society to make Diwali a waste-free festival.

Environmental expert Dr Satinder Singh appreciated the initiative, saying it would not only reduce waste and promote environmental protection but also ensure that useful household items reached families unable to afford them.

“These materials can become valuable resources for needy families. The initiative also promotes the spirit of sharing and caring during the festive season, making Diwali more meaningful by spreading happiness among underprivileged sections of society,” he said.

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