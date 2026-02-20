Ferozepur-Delhi Vande Bharat train finally halts at Barnala after over three-month wait

The Ferozepur-Delhi Vande Bharat train, which was flagged off on November 8, 2025, has finally started halting at the Barnala railway station, nearly three-and-a-half months later. This development comes after AAP leader and Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer’s persistent demands for a stoppage at Barnala, threatening to start a stir if not fulfilled. The MP also expressed gratitude to the Railway Ministry.

The Railway authorities officially approved the stoppage on December 17, 2025, citing the need to serve residents of Barnala and surrounding districts, including Malerkotla, Sangrur, and Mansa. Meet Hayer welcomed the decision, stating that the long-pending demand of the people had been fulfilled. The train arrived at the Barnala railway station at 9.59 am today.

Initially, the train received a slow response, but passenger footfall has now increased to nearly 80 per cent of its capacity. A Railway official said, “The coaches run to full capacity from Patiala, and the number of passengers is increasing from the Bathinda railway station.”

The train operates six days a week, except Wednesday, with fares ranging from Rs 1,080 to Rs 2,530. Sources, however, said that Vande Bharat takes slightly longer than another train running on the Bathinda-Delhi route, which departs a little earlier. “The ticket fare is also high, but it is ultra-modern and attracting passengers,” they added.