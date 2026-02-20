DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Ferozepur-Delhi Vande Bharat train finally halts at Barnala after over three-month wait

Ferozepur-Delhi Vande Bharat train finally halts at Barnala after over three-month wait

Initially, the train received a slow response, but passenger footfall has now increased to nearly 80 per cent of its capacity

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda/Barnala, Updated At : 07:52 PM Feb 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vande Bharat train. Representative image/File
Advertisement

The Ferozepur-Delhi Vande Bharat train, which was flagged off on November 8, 2025, has finally started halting at the Barnala railway station, nearly three-and-a-half months later. This development comes after AAP leader and Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer’s persistent demands for a stoppage at Barnala, threatening to start a stir if not fulfilled. The MP also expressed gratitude to the Railway Ministry.

Advertisement

The Railway authorities officially approved the stoppage on December 17, 2025, citing the need to serve residents of Barnala and surrounding districts, including Malerkotla, Sangrur, and Mansa. Meet Hayer welcomed the decision, stating that the long-pending demand of the people had been fulfilled. The train arrived at the Barnala railway station at 9.59 am today.

Advertisement

Initially, the train received a slow response, but passenger footfall has now increased to nearly 80 per cent of its capacity. A Railway official said, “The coaches run to full capacity from Patiala, and the number of passengers is increasing from the Bathinda railway station.”

Advertisement

The train operates six days a week, except Wednesday, with fares ranging from Rs 1,080 to Rs 2,530. Sources, however, said that Vande Bharat takes slightly longer than another train running on the Bathinda-Delhi route, which departs a little earlier. “The ticket fare is also high, but it is ultra-modern and attracting passengers,” they added.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts