Ferozepur man dies in US months after reaching via ‘donkey route'

It took nearly a year for Mandeep Singh (28), a resident of Muse Wala village in the Guruharsahai sub-division of this border district, to reach the United States through the illegal ‘donkey route’. Tragically, after finally arriving there, he fell ill and died.

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To finance his journey in search of better opportunities, Mandeep’s family had sold their four acres of agricultural land and spent nearly Rs 50 lakh.

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Mandeep’s father, Gurnam Singh, said his son undertook a perilous journey through Thailand, Malaysia, England, France and the forests of Mexico before entering the United States, nearly a year after leaving his hometown. Upon arrival, he was detained by US authorities and was later allowed to live and work in a designated city, Gurnam said. He added that Mandeep worked tirelessly to repay the family’s debts and improve their financial condition.

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“During phone calls, Mandeep would often say that he wanted to arrange grand weddings for his two sisters and provide every comfort to his parents,” said his father.

According to family members, Mandeep had been suffering from cough and fever for nearly three weeks. Medicines were also sent to him from the village. Although his condition initially improved, it later deteriorated, following which he was admitted to a hospital four days ago. He died during treatment on Friday morning.

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“My son was my support during my old age. I had sent him abroad with great hopes but today I am not even able to carry his mortal remains on my shoulders,” said the grieving father.

The family has appealed to the Central and Punjab governments to provide all possible assistance in bringing Mandeep’s mortal remains back to India at the earliest so that his last rites can be performed in his native village among his loved ones.