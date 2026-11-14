Ferozepur varsity’s first convocation today, 548 students to receive degrees

Five years after being accorded university status, Shaheed Bhagat Singh State University (SBSU) will hold its first-ever convocation on Saturday. As many as 548 students will be awarded degrees, while 90 meritorious students will receive medals in recognition of their academic achievements.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will jointly award the degrees and medals at the ceremony.

The first convocation marks a significant milestone in the institution’s journey, which was granted university status on April 1, 2021. Prior to this, it had been functioning as the College of Engineering and Technology since 1995, before being upgraded and rechristened as a state university.

Talking to The Tribune, Vice-Chancellor Suresh Kumar Sharma said that 548 degrees would be awarded to BTech and postgraduate students, along with degrees to three PhD scholars. “Along with degrees, 90 students will receive medals for their outstanding academic performance,” he said.

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The university will also confer its “Award of Honour” on seven eminent personalities in recognition of their exemplary leadership and contributions to society. A special alumni meet will also be organised alongside the convocation to reconnect former students with their alma mater, the VC added.

He said that several proposals detailing the university’s future requirements and expansion plans have been prepared for consideration by the Governor and the Chief Minister. These include enhancing the annual government grant to Rs 35 crore, introducing new courses such as BSc Data Science, BSc Agriculture and BSc Pharmacy, and increasing the faculty strength, laboratory facilities and infrastructure.

The proposed infrastructure expansion includes the construction of a 500-seat auditorium at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore and a 12-room guest house at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

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Another significant proposal aims to attract meritorious students by waiving tuition fees for candidates securing a rank among the top 25 in the JEE examination. The university management believes that the initiative would help attract talented students and further strengthen its academic standing.

At present, around 2,000 students are enrolled at the university. The institution has 72 teaching staff members, 87 non-teaching employees and 45 guest faculty members.