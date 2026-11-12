Filth, damaged facilities mar Bathinda bus stand; commuters seek action

The Bathinda bus stand presents a picture of neglect, with damaged flooring, pothole-ridden premises, unhygienic drinking water facilities and stinking toilets causing considerable inconvenience to passengers.

Large potholes and damaged flooring in the bus movement area pose a risk to buses. The flooring in passenger waiting area is also broken at several places, while interlocking tiles have come off or are damaged.

The drinking water area paints another sorry picture, with missing or non-functional taps and green hyacinth growing around it.

Toilets are stinking, garbage is scattered at several places and the floors are not cleaned properly. Passengers complain of inadequate seating arrangements, while some kiosks have allegedly been set up without authorisation.

Advertisement

Karamjit Kaur, a daily passenger from Gidderbaha, said the authorities should pay attention to the basic facilities at the bus stand. “A large number of passengers come to the bus stand every day. The authorities should ensure cleanliness and proper maintenance,” she added.

Mohit Kumar Wadhwa, a student who visits a library at the bus stand for studies, said the overall condition of the bus stand was disappointing and needed urgent attention.

Sources said a shortage of funds had contributed to the poor condition of the bus stand. They pointed out that the free bus travel facility for women and the alleged delay or non-reimbursement of dues by the state government had also affected the corporation’s finances.

Advertisement

Gandha Singh, a former employee and union leader, said, “The state government had started the renovation work in 2021, but left it incomplete citing shortage of funds.”

Parveen Sharma, General Manager, PRTC, Bathinda, said, “The bus stand generates around Rs 32,000 daily revenue from bus entry fees.” The contractor responsible for cleanliness had abandoned the work and the corporation was now managing the facility with seven employees, he added.