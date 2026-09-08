After meeting the Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and claiming to have received an assurance that the FIR registered against an advocate under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act would be converted to provisions of the IT Act, the Mansa District Bar Association on Tuesady decided to end its strike.

It also appealed to Bar Associations in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to resume work from Wednesday.

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Advocate Gurdas Singh Mann, president of the Mansa District Bar Association, said the police gave the assurance during a meeting with a delegation on Tuesday.

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"We have called off our protest today and will resume work from tomorrow onwards," he said. He added that Bar Associations across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, which had suspended work in solidarity with the Mansa advocates, were being informed about the decision.

The Bar Associations had been observing suspension of work in solidarity with Mansa-based advocate Amninder Singh Mann, against whom an FIR was registered for allegedly making casteist remarks against then Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi in July. Garhi has since resigned from the post and joined the AAP.

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The FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Mansa, on August 18 under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. No arrest had been made in the case so far.

The advocates had questioned the applicability of the SC/ST Act, maintaining that the social media post did not contain material warranting registration of a case under the special legislation.

Earlier, on Monday, all Bar Associations in Punjab had suspended their work, while advocates in Mansa district and sub-divisional courts had suspended work on Friday and Saturday as well.

According to the FIR, Amninder had allegedly made objectionable remarks on a social media platform on July 7. The FIR further stated that the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes took suo motu cognisance of the matter on July 14 and directed the police to register a case and furnish information regarding the action taken.

Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary said, "A delegation of advocates today met me and I have assured them that justice would be delivered. They were of the opinion that the case does not fall under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and I have told them that we will look into their representation as per the law."