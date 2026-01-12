DT
PT
Home / Bathinda / Fire breaks out at Central Bank branch in Maur Mandi

Fire breaks out at Central Bank branch in Maur Mandi

Blaze triggers panic among staff and traders; fire tenders from nearby towns pressed into service after local unit fails to respond

Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 12:34 PM Jan 12, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A fire broke out at the Central Bank of India branch at Maur Mandi in Bathinda district on Monday morning, triggering panic among employees and traders in the adjoining market. The exact cause of the fire was however yet to be ascertained.

The bank staff rushed to the spot on receiving the information and started dousing the flames with the help of local residents. However, when the bank management contacted the Fire Brigade, officials reportedly expressed their inability to respond, citing a breakdown of the fire tender stationed in the town.

Later, the fire tenders from neighbouring towns reached and doused the fire. The exact loss is yet to be ascertained.

