Home / Bathinda / Fitness First: Muktsar police launch morning wellness drive

Fitness First: Muktsar police launch morning wellness drive

The Ferozepur police also organised a volleyball tournament
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 10:30 AM May 26, 2025 IST
A tug-of-war competition among police personnel underway at the district police lines in Muktsar in Punjab on Sunday.
The Muktsar police have launched an early morning fitness session at the district police lines.

The wellness drive kicked off at 5:30 am on Sunday, drawing participation from over 250 police personnel, including DSP (Headquarters) Amanpreet Singh. The session featured a variety of activities such as jogging, stretching, yoga and strength training exercises—aimed at encouraging officers to prioritise their health and foster teamwork beyond their daily duties.

Additionally, a tug-of-war competition, featuring 10 teams – eight male and two female – with eight members per team, was held.

The winning teams were honoured with tokens of appreciation by SSP Akhil Chaudhary.

Later, the SSP held a discussion with the personnel, addressing both personal and professional concerns. Some of them shared issues related to family stress, and were provided with immediate guidance and support.

The SSP said, “Fitness is not just physical, it reflects mental peace, family well-being and dedication to duty. This practice will be continued in the future.”

Notably, the Ferozepur police have also taken steps in this direction, recently organising a volleyball tournament and yoga sessions as part of their anti-drug campaign and efforts to promote a healthy lifestyle.

