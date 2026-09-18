Moga police bust gang war plot, 5 held with eight weapons, 106 cartridges, 2 vehicles

The police claim to have foiled a planned armed clash between two rival groups at the Nihal Singh Wala town in Moga.

As a result, five persons have been arrested, eight weapons, eight magazines, 106 live cartridges and two vehicles have been seized.

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SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal said that a police party from the Nihal Singh Wala police station received credible information from a secret informer that two groups — comprising Mahinder Singh, resident of Dhaa, Rupnagar district; Gurvinder Singh of Jansui, Patiala district; Gurpreet Singh alias Peeta of Longowal, Sangrur district; Amrinder Singh of Jansui, Patiala district; and Satvant Singh alias Gill Manuke of Manuke Gill in Moga— were engaged in a mutual rivalry and were likely to gather at the Dana Mandi, Nihal Singh Wala, armed with deadly weapons to harm each other.

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Acting swiftly on the location shared by the informer, police laid a naka and conducted checking, arresting all five accused.

Various types of weapons were recovered from their possession.

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The recoveries included two pump-action rifles with six cartridges each (12 in total), one .30-06 rifle with 24 cartridges, one .315-bore rifle with 24 cartridges and one magazine, two .32-bore pistols with four magazines and 16 cartridges, and two .45-bore pistols with two magazines and 30 cartridges. Police also seized two vehicles — a black Ford Endeavour and a black Scorpio.

The accused will be produced before a court to seek police remand. Police said they would question the accused in depth to establish the source of the weapons and the purpose behind procuring them, besides probing their backward and forward links to identify and arrest other persons connected to the case.