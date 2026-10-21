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Home / Bathinda / Flipkart employee robbed of Rs 4.5 lakh in Faridkot

Flipkart employee robbed of Rs 4.5 lakh in Faridkot

2 motorcycle-borne youths allegedly snatch cash bag while delivery executive is on way to bank

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 07:19 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Two unidentified motorcycle-borne youths allegedly snatched a bag containing Rs 4.5 lakh from a Flipkart delivery executive near the company’s office. Image credit/ANI file
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Two unidentified motorcycle-borne youths allegedly snatched a bag containing Rs 4.5 lakh from a Flipkart delivery executive near the company’s office here on Wednesday evening.

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The incident took place around 4.30 pm, barely 100 metres from the office, when the victim, Vikram Singh, was riding his scooter to a nearby bank to deposit the cash collected during deliveries, according to the police.

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The suspects allegedly approached Singh from behind on a motorcycle and rammed into his scooter, knocking him onto the road. They then snatched the cash-filled bag and fled.

Confirming the incident, Faridkot DSP Tarlochan Singh said police teams had rushed to the spot and inspected the scene.

“We are thoroughly examining the area and scrutinising footage from nearby CCTV cameras to establish the identity and escape route of the suspects. A detailed investigation is currently underway, and we are hopeful of nabbing the culprits soon,” the DSP said.

The police are investigating the case.

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