Food safety team raids Moga shops, seizes 40 crates of suspected sub-standard goods

Ahead of the festive season, a team from the Food Safety Department today conducted surprise inspections at commercial establishments and shops across Moga district, collecting food samples and seizing 40 crates of goods suspected to be sub-standard.

Led by health and food safety officials under the directives of the Food and Drug Administration, Punjab, the drive covered market areas, including Gandhi Road and Rice Market. Inspectors checked storage conditions, cleanliness, hygiene standards and compliance with FSSAI regulations at various units and supply depots.

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Officials collected six samples of items meant for the mid-day meal scheme to ensure food safety for children. Samples of ground spices and other cooking ingredients were also collected for laboratory testing.

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During the inspections, officials found sub-standard storage conditions and expired items at some establishments, prompting the seizure of 40 crates of suspect stock.

Officials said no compromise would be tolerated with public health, particularly during the festive season. All samples have been sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory for analysis.

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Further legal action will be initiated against the establishment owners based on the laboratory findings under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The department also urged consumers to remain vigilant, check packaging dates and labels, and pay attention to hygiene standards while purchasing food items. Consumers were advised to report suspected adulteration or sub-standard products to the health authorities.