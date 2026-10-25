DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Former Congress MLA from Jalalabad, Raminder Awla joins SAD in Chandigarh

Former Congress MLA from Jalalabad, Raminder Awla joins SAD in Chandigarh

Awla, who represented Jalalabad in the Punjab Assembly from 2019 to 2022, had defeated SAD candidate Raj Singh Dibbipura in the October 2019 bypoll

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Ferozepur, Updated At : 12:46 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal formally inducts former Congress MLA from Jalalabad, Raminder Singh Awla, into the party fold in Chandigarh on Sunday. Photo courtest: Sukhbir Badal's X account
Advertisement

Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, former Congress MLA from Jalalabad, Raminder Singh Awla, on Sunday joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) at its president Sukhbir Singh Badal's residence in Chandigarh.

On his joining the SAD, Sukhbir posted on 'X', "It is a pleasure to welcome senior Congress leader and former MLA from Jalalabad, Raminder Singh Awla, into the Shiromani Akali Dal fold. Jalalabad gave me the opportunity to serve it thrice. It is also a constituency which witnessed revolutionary development during the Akali governments. Now with Awla joining the party I am confident he will put in his best to strengthen the SAD in this constituency as well as the entire border belt to ensure the party’s victory in 2027."

Advertisement

Sources said that Sukhbir's cousin Pawanpreet Singh Bobby Badal played an important role in Awla joining the SAD. Bobby and Awla's family members are business partners.

Advertisement

Awla, who represented Jalalabad in the Punjab Assembly from 2019 to 2022, had defeated SAD candidate Raj Singh Dibbipura in the October 2019 bypoll, wresting the seat from the SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s stronghold. The seat had vacated after Sukhbir Badal won the Lok Sabha election from Ferozepur in 2019.

Awla, who hails from the adjoining Guruharsahai Assembly segment in Ferozepur district, remained active in the Congress after losing the 2022 Assembly election. Earlier, in the past, there were talks that he would join the BJP.

Advertisement

A prominent businessman and former president of the Punjab Youth Congress, Awla also led the Congress campaign in the Guruharsahai municipal elections earlier this year, when the party won 13 of the 15 wards.

The former Congress MLA's political career has also been marked by a confrontation with Sukhbir Badal. In February 2021, a clash broke out between the Congress and SAD workers at the Jalalabad tehsil complex while nominations were being filed for the municipal elections. Sukhbir’s official bulletproof vehicle was damaged in stone-pelting, and four persons were reportedly injured.

The SAD leaders had then accused Awla and his son Jatin of being involved in the violence, while Awla denied the allegations and accused Sukhbir’s supporters of instigating the clash. However, after an investigation, the police said their involvement had not been established and the charges against the father-son duo were dropped.

Awla's joining is set to give a fillip to the SAD in Ferozepur and Fazilka districts, as he remains active in both the districts.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts