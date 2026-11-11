Former councillor’s son hurt in clash; cross-FIRs registered against 10

Tension gripped Bagha Purana town after a clash between two rival groups involving gunfire and stone-pelting left the son of a former municipal councillor injured.

The police have registered cross-cases against 10 persons from both groups in connection with the incident.

The injured, identified as Jagjit Singh, son of former municipal councillor Sukhmander Singh Bawa, sustained injuries during the clash and was rushed to a nearby civil hospital. His condition is stated to be stable.

According to police sources, the clash stemmed from an ongoing personal dispute between the two groups.

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During the confrontation, shots were allegedly fired and stones were pelted, triggering panic among local residents and shopkeepers.

Following the incident, both parties approached the police and lodged complaints against each other. While one group alleged that the rival faction opened fire without provocation, the other maintained that it was attacked first and accused the opposite group of initiating the violence and stone-pelting.

Acting on the complaints and preliminary inquiries, the Bagha Purana police registered cross-cases against 10 persons from both groups under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

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Station House Officer Janak Raj said additional police personnel had been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. Raids were being conducted to apprehend the suspects named in the first information reports, while further investigation was underway to establish the sequence of events.