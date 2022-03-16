Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Bathinda, March 16
SAD leader Sarup Singla has resigned from all party posts and membership on Wednesday. Singla announced his decision at a press conference in Bathinda.
He alleged that party high command supported Congress candidate Manpreet Badal from the Bathinda Urban constituency. He said that people who were working for Dimpy Dhillon in Gidderbaha and Prakash Singh Badal in Lambi were working in support of Manpreet Badal in Bathinda.
Singla is the first member of SAD who tendered his resignation after party's poor performance in the Assembly elections.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann sworn in as Punjab CM
Governor Banwarilal Purohit administers the oath of office a...
Bhagwant Mann: Now Punjab CM, former comedian gets down to serious business
Mann’s political career began in 2011 with the Manpreet Sing...
Govt restores valid e-visa to 156 countries; regular visas to all; 10 year visa to US, Japan nationals
Officials say all currently valid old long-duration (10 year...
Navjot Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief
In a tweet, Sidhu says that as desired by the Congress chief...
AAP invited me to Mann's swearing-in, my own party hadn't invited me to Channi's oath-taking: Manish Tewari
Tewari shares the invite for the swearing-in of Mann on Twit...