Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Tribune Web Desk

Bathinda, March 16

SAD leader Sarup Singla has resigned from all party posts and membership on Wednesday. Singla announced his decision at a press conference in Bathinda.

He alleged that party high command supported Congress candidate Manpreet Badal from the Bathinda Urban constituency. He said that people who were working for Dimpy Dhillon in Gidderbaha and Prakash Singh Badal in Lambi were working in support of Manpreet Badal in Bathinda.

Singla is the first member of SAD who tendered his resignation after party's poor performance in the Assembly elections.