Former Sarpanch hacked to death outside liquor vend in Bathinda

A nearly 65-year-old former Sarpanch was allegedly hacked to death with an axe outside a liquor vend at Jassi Pauwali Chowk here on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Jagtar Singh, alias Tara, a resident of Phus Mandi village. He had reportedly gone to the liquor vend when he was attacked.

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According to his relatives, the deceased was first hit twice with an axe. The attacker then allegedly returned from a nearby chowk and attacked him again, and fled off. Jagtar sustained serious injuries and died.

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The incident took place in a public place, however, nobody came forward to intervene, the relatives of deceased claimed.

Jagtar's brother said that he was not aware of any enmity involving the deceased.

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The police have arrested the accused, identified as Gurbaksh Singh of the Phus Mandi village, along with the weapon used to commit the crime.

Bathinda SP (City) Aaswant Singh visited the spot and said the accused and the deceased had a personal enmity.

Jagtar Singh is survived by a son and a daughter, both married.