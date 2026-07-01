DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Fourth accused held in Bathinda petrol bomb attack on clinic

Fourth accused held in Bathinda petrol bomb attack on clinic

The arrested accused’s brother is lodged in Sunaria jail in Haryana; faces around 12 criminal cases

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 05:26 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Cops present at the petrol bomb blast site in Bathinda. File photo
Advertisement

The fourth accused in the petrol bomb attack on a homoeopathic clinic opposite the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office on Mela Ram Road here on the night of June 22 has been arrested. He has been identified as Harjinder Singh, a resident of Jiwan Wala village in Faridkot district.

Advertisement

Sources said that Harjinder had procured the phone number of an ISI-backed terrorist in Pakistan through social media, which he later shared with his cousin, Sandeep Kumar, a BA-III student and resident of Khuian Sarwar village in Fazilka district, who has already been arrested in the case, in an attempt to earn easy money.

Advertisement

Harjinder’s brother, Sukhjit, is facing around 12 criminal cases, including one related to the murder of two gangsters who had been arrested in connection with the murder of singer Shubhdeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moosewala, and were lodged in Goindwal Sahib Central Jail in Tarn Taran district in 2023, added sources. Sukhjit is currently lodged in Sunaria Jail in Haryana. Harjinder, too, is already facing an FIR.

Advertisement

Two other accused, Nikhil Kumar and Gurwinder Singh, both school dropouts and daily-wage workers from Khuian Sarwar village in Fazilka district, were earlier arrested by the local police in a joint operation with the Counter Intelligence wing. According to the police, the two had come to hurl two bottles filled with an inflammable liquid but managed to throw only one after some people came out onto the street.

Almost two hours after the blast, which damaged a scooty and some plants in the courtyard, the clinic owner’s wife, Dr Rajni Jindal, a BJP candidate in the recently held municipal elections, claimed that she had received a WhatsApp call in which the caller identified himself as Shahzad Bhatti. She later received two messages from the same number. Shahzad is a Pakistan-based terrorist.

Advertisement

Bathinda SP (City) Narinder Singh said that four accused had been arrested so far and that efforts were underway to nab one more person. However, he refused to divulge further details.

Meanwhile, sources said that the accused were promised Rs 10 lakh for carrying out the attack but had so far received only Rs 5,000.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts