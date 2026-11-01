Free coaching under Mission Pragati bears fruit; 13 students secure government jobs

Mission Pragati, the Punjab Government’s initiative to provide free coaching for competitive examinations, is emerging as a major support system for aspirants from rural and economically weaker backgrounds. So far, 13 students have secured clerical and other government jobs through the programme, while the fourth batch has already commenced at the District Library in Bathinda.

Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said the initiative was being run with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) support, enabling the administration to hire qualified teachers without placing any financial burden on the government. The programme aims to ensure that talented youngsters who cannot afford costly coaching institutes receive equal opportunities to prepare for competitive examinations.

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Students are selected through an application process. Highlighting the programme’s success, Dhiman said 13 students had already secured government jobs in clerical and similar posts. The first batch, which began in January this year, delivered encouraging results, with six of the 40 participants obtaining government jobs, besides achieving other notable academic milestones.

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The three-month integrated coaching programme covers general studies, mathematics, English, Punjabi and reasoning. The curriculum is tailored to the requirements of various competitive examinations. Free physical training is also offered to candidates preparing for recruitment to the armed forces and other uniformed services.

Apart from Bathinda, students from nearby towns such as Gidderbaha, Rampura and Faridkot are also attending classes under the initiative.

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Dhiman said the District Library had been developed into a modern learning centre with seating for nearly 400 students. Equipped with air-conditioning, Wi-Fi, computers and other modern facilities, the library provides a conducive environment for study. It remains open from 8 am to 10 pm, allowing students flexibility in their preparation schedule. Special support, including shoes and tracksuits, is also provided to deserving candidates from financially weaker sections.

The facility currently has around 1,100 registered members. Students have access to the latest books, which are updated regularly to keep pace with changing examination patterns. A refundable deposit is collected for books, while library membership is available at Rs 600 per month.

Students, including Gurjeet Singh, Mandeep Kaur and Manjinder Singh, said the library had proved highly beneficial. They said the study atmosphere, availability of books and peaceful environment helped them prepare for competitive examinations without financial stress.

The library, located near the District Administrative Complex (DAC), was inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on January 11 and is monitored by the District Red Cross Society to ensure effective functioning.

To further support students, a canteen is being operated through a self-help group. Dhiman said the objective was not merely to provide coaching but to create an integrated ecosystem offering quality teaching, updated study material, modern infrastructure and physical training under one roof.

He urged more aspirants, particularly those unable to afford private coaching institutes, to take advantage of the free coaching programme. He said Mission Pragati would continue to expand opportunities for youth and help them prepare for competitive examinations in a disciplined and supportive environment.