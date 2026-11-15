From 35 to 104, athletes defy age at 1st State Masters Athletics Meet

Age proved to be no barrier to the sporting spirit as athletes aged between 35 and 104 years took to the track at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium on Saturday during the first two-day State Masters Athletics Meet organised by the Masters Athletics Federation of Punjab.

The participants competed in various field events while demonstrating that fitness and passion for sports could transcend age.

The meet was inaugurated by Ferozepur Urban MLA Ranbir Singh Bhullar. Zira MLA Naresh Kataria also attended the event. Bhullar said sports not only ensured physical fitness but also strengthened mental resilience, discipline and endurance.

He said masters’ competitions demonstrated that age was no obstacle to sporting passion and that the participation of elderly athletes on the field served as an inspiration for the younger generation.

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District Masters Athletics Association president Dr Gurinderjit Singh Dhillon and General Secretary Ishwar Sharma said that the events held today included the men’s 3-km race, women’s 3-km walk, shot put for men and women, long jump, 100-metre and 400-metre races for both men and women, discus throw, high jump and the 100-metre final.

Among the participants, 104-year-old Jagtar Singh said that he has already represented India in various countries. Sharing the secret of his good health at this age, he attributed it to his daily consumption of milk, curd, ghee and ‘lassi’.

Rachhpal Singh (74), a Gurdaspur resident who travelled from the UK to participate in the meet, said he had won several medals in 80-metre and 100-metre hurdles at Indian, Asian, European and world-level competitions.

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Bakhsheesh Kaur (70), who came from Faridkot, said she had been participating in sports for the past 55 years. She had retired from the Education Department. Running, yoga and a ‘sattvic’ diet were part of her daily routine. She said sports generated positive energy and kept people away from drugs. Having won more than 1,500 medals so far, she said hurdles and long jump were her favourite events.

Similarly, Paramjit Kaur (60), a resident of Bajakhana, said that after retiring from the Education Department, she made it a point to participate in tournaments and meets wherever those were organised. She said staying connected with sports made her feel young. She encouraged youngsters to stay away from drugs.

Federation secretary Pargat Singh Gill, chairman Rajwant Singh Ghulli, president Rajinder Singh Sidhuan, Sarabjit Singh Bhawra, Dalip Sandhu, Manjit Singh, Gurdial Singh Virk and others were also present.