The father of fugitive terrorist Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, was shifted to a hospital in Bathinda on Sunday.

Shamsher Singh and his wife, Pritpal Kaur, were arrested from Amritsar on Monday in connection with a 2024 extortion case registered in Muktsar and were sent to judicial custody on Friday after the end of their four-day police remand.

While Pritpal Kaur was sent to the district jail in Muktsar, Shamsher was not taken there, citing security reasons. "Goldy's rival Bambiha gang's associates are there in Muktsar district jail, thus he was not shifted there," people familiar with the matter said.

They added that Shamsher was then to be shifted to a jail in Kapurthala, but in the meantime, his health worsened due to cysts. “He was first taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot, from where he was today shifted to a hospital in Bathinda,” people familiar with the matter said.

Shamsher was earlier an Assistant Sub-Inspector in the police, but was given compulsory retirement in 2021.