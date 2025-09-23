Gidderbaha ex-MLA Raghbir Singh Pardhan passes away
Former Gidderbaha MLA and SAD leader Raghbir Singh Pardhan died of cancer on Monday midnight.
Raghbir was elected MLA on a Congress ticket in 1992, when the SAD had boycotted the elections.
He left the Congress due to his differences with PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and joined the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) formed by former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh in 2021.
Later, he joined the SAD in 2022.
He had been unwell for some time.
Various leaders, including SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and AAP MLA from Gidderbaha Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon, have condoled his demise. Raghbir was associated with several social and charitable organisations in Gidderbaha.
