Gill Kalan village in Bathinda emerges as model for rural water management

The Gill Kalan village in the Rampura block of Bathinda district has become a model for sustainable rural water management, with all 784 households having functional tap water connections for nearly four years.

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DC Rajesh Dhiman said the village’s water management efforts were appreciated during a virtual conference of Sujal Gram Samvad held today under Jal Jeevan Mission. The initiative has brought national-level recognition to Bathinda district for effective community participation and sustainable water supply management.

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He said Gill Kalan has shown how awareness and public trust can transform rural water supply systems. The village’s canal-based water supply scheme was upgraded in 2020 at a cost of Rs 2.96 crore. Further strengthening work was completed in 2021-22, and the scheme was handed over to Gram Panchayat Water Supply Committee (GPWSC) in September 2022 for local management and operations.

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“Initially, several residents were hesitant to use the supplied water and preferred water from their submersible pumps. The village now receives potable water for four hours a day, and the entire operation is being managed efficiently by the local committee, which has hired a private pump operator,” the DC said.

Meanwhile, Manpreet Arshi, Executive Engineer with Water Supply and Sanitation Department, said that after covering annual operational expenses, the committee earns nearly Rs 2 lakh a year and has accumulated savings of around Rs 6 lakh in its bank account. The project was funded under Jal Jeevan Mission.