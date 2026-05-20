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Home / Bathinda / Gill Kalan village in Bathinda emerges as model for rural water management

Gill Kalan village in Bathinda emerges as model for rural water management

Here all 784 households have functional tap water connections for nearly four years

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 06:05 PM May 20, 2026 IST
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The waterworks scheme at Gill Kalan village in Bathinda district. Tribune photo
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The Gill Kalan village in the Rampura block of Bathinda district has become a model for sustainable rural water management, with all 784 households having functional tap water connections for nearly four years.

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DC Rajesh Dhiman said the village’s water management efforts were appreciated during a virtual conference of Sujal Gram Samvad held today under Jal Jeevan Mission. The initiative has brought national-level recognition to Bathinda district for effective community participation and sustainable water supply management.

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He said Gill Kalan has shown how awareness and public trust can transform rural water supply systems. The village’s canal-based water supply scheme was upgraded in 2020 at a cost of Rs 2.96 crore. Further strengthening work was completed in 2021-22, and the scheme was handed over to Gram Panchayat Water Supply Committee (GPWSC) in September 2022 for local management and operations.

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“Initially, several residents were hesitant to use the supplied water and preferred water from their submersible pumps. The village now receives potable water for four hours a day, and the entire operation is being managed efficiently by the local committee, which has hired a private pump operator,” the DC said.

Meanwhile, Manpreet Arshi, Executive Engineer with Water Supply and Sanitation Department, said that after covering annual operational expenses, the committee earns nearly Rs 2 lakh a year and has accumulated savings of around Rs 6 lakh in its bank account. The project was funded under Jal Jeevan Mission.

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