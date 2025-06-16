DT
Home / Bathinda / Girl falls into 100-ft deep abandoned well in Mansa

Girl falls into 100-ft deep abandoned well in Mansa

A rescue operation has been launched
article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 01:16 PM Jun 16, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Rescue operation underway as people gathered around an old well at Joga village in Mansa district on Monday. Tribune photo
A young girl, who had come to visit her relatives at Joga village in Mansa district, accidentally fell into an abandoned well around 9 am on Monday.

The well, which was not covered, is reportedly about 100-ft deep and had been lying unused for a long time.

Soon after the mishap, local residents informed the authorities, following which a rescue operation was launched. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also rushed to the site.

This is not first such incident when someone fell into an uncovered well. Earlier, such incidents have claimed lives as well.

In 2019, the state government had ordered the closure of all open and abandoned borewells across the state.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

