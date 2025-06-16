Girl falls into 100-ft deep abandoned well in Mansa

A young girl, who had come to visit her relatives at Joga village in Mansa district, accidentally fell into an abandoned well around 9 am on Monday.

Advertisement

The well, which was not covered, is reportedly about 100-ft deep and had been lying unused for a long time.

Soon after the mishap, local residents informed the authorities, following which a rescue operation was launched. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also rushed to the site.

Advertisement

This is not first such incident when someone fell into an uncovered well. Earlier, such incidents have claimed lives as well.

In 2019, the state government had ordered the closure of all open and abandoned borewells across the state.